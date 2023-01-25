WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its season, according to a report from Norbert Durst of wissports.net. Calls by The Freeman to the school to confirm the cancellation were not returned before deadline.
Waukesha South has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule. The Blackshirts (1-14) were down to just six players in their program. #wisgb— Norbert Durst (@NorbertDurst) January 19, 2023
The Blackshirts had been scheduled to play at Arrowhead last Friday — the first of the final eight-game stretch of the season — but the Classic 8 Conference online calendar now shows this game as canceled. The team schedule on wissports.net shows all eight of the Blackshirts’ remaining games as canceled.
Durst’s report on Twitter said that the team was down to six players on the roster leading up to the decision to end the season early. The team roster on wissports.net showed eight players on the squad at the beginning of the season.
South’s final game came on Tuesday, where it fell 52-37 in a non-conference matchup against West Allis Hale. South was 1-14 overall this season, and 0-8 in Classic 8 Conference play. The team’s only win came in its season-opener against Milwaukee Lutheran, where the Blackshirts won 48-43.
The girls basketball team is the second team at Waukesha South to cancel its season early during the 2022-23 academic year, as the Blackshirts’ football team canceled the final two games of its season due to too many injured players.