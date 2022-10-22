WAUKESHA — With the determination of a battletested veteran, Jack Watke took a handoff, followed his blocks through the middle and ran hard across the goal line.
It was a fitting way to describe the first of two punishing 1-yard touchdown runs by the 5-foot-10, 185pound senior running back and became a catalyst to success for the fourth-seeded Waukesha West football team as it defeated fifth-seeded Monona Grove 41-0 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game Friday night.
It was the first shutout of the season for traditional state powerhouse West, which improved to 5-5 overall and advanced to face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Kettle Moraine in an intriguing Level 2 matchup next week.
KM defeated eighth-seeded Milton 34-21 in another first-round showdown. West, which has won three of its last four games, scored 28 unanswered points in the first half — including 21 points in the momentum-shifting second quarter.
The battle-tested Wolverines showcased their resilience with the strong, statement-making performance, following a humbling road loss to two-time defending conference co-champion and Division 1 third-ranked Mukwonago in the regular-season finale (45-13).
The Wolverines’ other four victories this season came versus Hartford (35-34) in the nonconference season opener followed by league wins over Oconomowoc (21-14), Waukesha South (50-7) and Waukesha North (14-7).
West has qualified for the playoffs 16 straight years and 22 times in program history (registering a 42-18 overall record dating back to 1997) and successfully erased the memory of last year’s first-round playoff loss to Union Grove.
Following a short Monona Grove punt, West took advantage of the good field position and responded with what proved to be a game-winning three-play, 31-yard drive capped on Watke’s first touchdown run with 4:20 remaining in the first quarter.
The play was set up on a gritty 24-yard run by junior quarterback Cael Eide.
“It was a special night from beginning to end,” said Watke, who followed with his second TD run to cap a 10play, 86-yard drive and extend the lead to 14-0 with 10:24 remaining in the second quarter. “Being our last game on this field, we wanted to come out strong, dominate from the very start and that’s exactly what we did.
“Being able to finish on the first touchdown of the game was an out-of-this-world feeling and a real credit to the outstanding job up front by the offensive line. As a senior, I was running extra hard on that one and wanted to make the most of the moment. After losing in the first round last year, it was awesome to be able to get a victory in our house one more time and take the next step.”
The Wolverines increased the lead to 21-0 with 3:25 left in the first half as fleet-footed senior wide receiver Brady Foster scored on a 7-yard run around the left side of the line of scrimmage.
West made efficient use of the clock and completed the second-quarter scoring barrage as Eide connected with Foster on a 12-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 28-0 with 38 seconds remaining in the first half.
West’s aggressive defensive effort took the spotlight in the second half, highlighted by two interceptions from junior defensive back Carter Combs.
Combs responded with a 59yard interception return for a touchdown to increase the margin to 34-0 with 9:49 left in the third quarter.
“They had a lot of good receivers and ran a bunch of switch routes so we just tried to communicate and work together in the secondary (noting the effort of fellow junior defensive back Sam Cook),” Combs said. “On the pick-six (the first of my career), the quarterback was scrambling out to the right, threw the ball between two receivers and I was right there to haul it in. At that point, I saw a lot of green grass, took off down the left sideline, followed some great blocks downfield and walked into the end zone. It was just an awesome feeling to cross the goal line.”
West’s final points came as junior running back Dominic Williams scored on a 3-yard TD run with 5:27 remaining in the third quarter, inducing a running clock.
“Monona Grove has a great, rich tradition and we’ve had a lot of great battles with them so we expected that tonight, but our guys were fired up and played their very best from the beginning,” said West head coach Steve Rux, a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. “The way our defense was able to step up early and stop their very explosive offense ultimately set the tone. That’s when our offense came alive, made the most of some critical possessions and took control of the situation. It was just a tremendous team effort.
“We were very fortunate to get the opportunity to host a first-round playoff game and the guys really embraced it.”
Monona Grove, which came into the battle riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak, finished the season 5-5 overall.
On paper, it appeared to be an even matchup as the Silver Eagles were appearing in the playoffs for the 25th time in program history and coming off a convincing road victory over Fort Atkinson in the regular- season finale (48-14).