WAUKESHA — It was a back and forth game all night long at Waukesha West High School, but ultimately the Wolverines would prevail 35-34 over the visiting Hartford Orioles.
“We knew we were up against a really good football team — a semifinal football team from last year,” West head coach Steve Rux said. “Hartford, the last time they played was on our field and they’ve got tremendous size and a good scheme and they’re very physical. I thought our guys played really hard and really well.
“We made some mistakes along the way but they kept believing. We went down 14-0 in the first quarter, and we just kept believing and stayed patient and were able to make some plays and kept fighting throughout the game.”
The Orioles, who were down 35-21 in the second half, fought back to make it a 35-34 game after a touchdown pass by Austin Kutz to Bly Beilmeier with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Orioles then decided to go for a two-point conversion but the attempt was stopped by the Wolverines defense.
“I really got to hand it to our defense. It’s an incredible challenge to be able to play against their scheme, and to try to slow them down when they run the ball so well, and it really came down to that two-point conversion,” Rux said. “I think that anybody in non-conference and playing away would go for two, and just hoping our guys and believing our guys could make a stop, and they were able to do it and we were able to close it out.”
In the second quarter, West was able to get on the scoreboard when Carter LaValle caught a touchdown pass with 10:33 left to make it a 14-7 game. The Wolverines then tied the game at 14-14 after forcing Hartford to punt, which led to a score by Adam Sobczak with 7:38 left in the half.
Later in the half, Alex Ounkham caught a touchdown pass to make it 21-14 with 2:17 left as the Wolverines took the lead.
“I thought Cael Eide just had a tremendous game as quarterback,” Rux said. “He’s taken a lot of pressure. Hartford is a pressure team — they’ll load the box and man-to-man and he was able to exploit that at different times. There was one point where he scored from probably 35 yards out, where protection broke down and he just used his legs and was able to get in the end zone.”
Hartford was able to respond right before halftime as with 14 seconds left Noah Deibert tied the game at 21-21 after a touchdown run.
Waukesha West started the second half with a bang as Brady Foster took the opening kickoff of the half all the way back for a touchdown to give the Wolverines the lead again at 28-21. On Hartford’s next possession the Wolverines forced and recovered a fumble at their 31-yard line. It was the first of two takeaways for Waukesha West on the night, both of them fumbles. Waukesha West scored once more with 8:10 left in the game to make it 35-21 but Hartford answered back to make it 35-28 after another touchdown run by Deibert with 6:33 left in the game.
After failing to take the lead due to the failed two-point attempt it looked like Hartford had another chance as they recovered the onside kick but it was ruled that the Orioles touched the ball too early and Waukesha West was able to run the clock out.
“Going for two was a good example of how the whole night we would do some good things and all of the sudden we would get undisciplined for three or four plays,” Hartford head coach John Redders said. “On both offense and defense and our special teams was horrible. It all comes down to discipline. We had a chance to score two points and two guys go the wrong way on our blocking scheme.”
While at times it might not have been pretty, Rux said that he was happy to see the team continue to work hard and fix their mistakes throughout the night. And as they prepare for a short week ahead of them, Rux said that will continue to be the biggest key for them.
“I think we did some really good things this week. We improved from last week and we’ve got to keep getting better each week,” he said. “We’re going to go up to Madison Memorial and play them on Thursday this week, so they’re going to be a good football team, we just got to make sure that we focus on us and make sure that we correct some of the mistakes this week and continue to get better.”