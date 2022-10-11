WAUKESHA — New to the Division 2 scene, New Berlin Eisenhower’s senior doubles tandem has an opportunity to make its presence felt in a big way this week at Nielsen Stadium.
But not if another area team has something to say about it.
Ike’s Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer enter the WIAA Girls Tennis Individual Championship as the No. 1 seed, while Brookfield Academy seniors Lexi Kass and Laurette Blanchard are seeded second. So should both duos hold true to those distinctions, Saturday afternoon could feature an all-area showdown for gold. All first-round matches begin on Thursday.
The Lions’ four-year varsity performers are 29-2 this season and haven’t lost a single conference match in their high school careers, and now they hope to do the same in Madison after finishing in a tie for seventh last fall in the Division 1 doubles tournament.
“They have laughed, cried and grown together, and now stand a chance to end their senior year as state champions,” Eisenhower coach Aimee Louw said. “Ava and Maia’s potential strongest opponents at state are schools they have played before and they know exactly what they need to do to win. When they are ‘on,’ there is nothing that can stop them.”
Among the teams Meyer and Samuelson have already defeated includes Kass and Blanchard (18-5). In fact, they squared off in the finals at Brookfield Academy’s host sectional last week, where it was the Lions who squeaked out a 6-4, 76 victory.
Blanchard made the move from singles to doubles for her senior year and it has paid off in a big way. It will be her state debut, while Kass gained experience playing at Nielsen last season with JJ Krohn.
“Lexi and Laurette have put together a phenomenal year,” BA coach Michael Rajchel said. “Our coaching staff knew Lexi and Laurette’s ceiling was high, but they’ve shattered through our preconceived ceiling. They’ve pushed themselves more than any team I’ve coached, boys or girls, and have recognized their weaknesses and worked hard to improve on them.”
The Blue Knights’ top doubles team turned some heads at sectionals when they knocked off East Troy seniors Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf, last year’s runner-up at state, in the semifinals. They could meet again in the state semifinals, but not before a potential inhouse matchup in the second round, when Kass and Blanchard could run into senior teammates Simran Bhatia and Riya Singh (182).
Rajchel acknowledged his two doubles team must get past the sectional- champion pairing from Sheboygan Falls first, but said it would be something to celebrate as a team should the BA teammates meet in the Round of 16.
“I noticed some awkwardness at our practice after the draw was released, so we had a brief chat about the possibility,” Rajchel said. “You obviously never want your players to play each other until later in the tournament, but at the end of the day, this tournament is where the best players come to play, and our two doubles teams are two of the best, so it is what it is.”
Amazingly, the No. 5 seeded team of Catholic Memorial senior Kallynn Sauer and sophomore Mary McCaffery (22-5) required a special qualifier to get into the state tournament, as they were also part of the loaded BA sectional, where they dropped their first match to Samuelson and Meyer. But they’re battle-tested coming out of the Classic 8 Conference and can’t be counted out when it comes to making a deep run later this week.
“Kallynn and Mary have also had an outstanding season at No. 1 doubles,” CMH coach Chris Benyousky said. “If they can keep their level up from start to finish and play freely and decisively, they’re a really tough team to beat. I don’t think we’ve seen their best tennis yet. We’re excited to see what they can do.”
The lone seeded area player in the D2 singles bracket is a returning medalist. CMH junior Jessica Jacobson (19-10) finished fourth at state last season and comes in as the No. 8 seed this time around. Jacobson gave top-seeded Angela Wang from University School a run for her money in the semifinals at sectionals and ultimately finished fourth. Three of her four D2 losses this season came against the top two seeds in the state tournament.
“Jessica has a pretty tough draw this year, but she’ll no doubt tap into her experience and shot-making ability,” Benyousky said. “She’s a dangerous player to have to face. We’re glad she’s on our team.”
Moving over to Division 1, Arrowhead senior Hannah Cady has come as close as can be to having gold placed around her neck during her decorated high school career. She gets one more crack at it in her fourth appearance at the individual state tournament.
For the second year in a row, Cady will team with senior Jane Berglin, and once again, they were awarded the No. 2 seed after compiling a 25-2 record and winning the Mukwonago Sectional last week. They hope this year ends a day later than the last iteration of state when they were bounced in the Round of 16.
“They’re just an amazing team together,” Arrowhead coach Cindy Ziegler-Fritz said. “They’re friends and teammates out there that really pick each other up.”
Cady teamed with her older sister, Grace, as a freshman and finished sixth at state. The following year, Cady and Anna Long made it all the way to the finals when state was held in Lake Geneva, but fell in straight sets to the No. 8 seed from Wilmot that caught fire at the right time. She’s plenty familiar with her surroundings at Nielsen and ready to play into Saturday once again.
“It feels like you’re in a fish bowl because everyone’s just above you, but it’s still a great atmosphere because we’ll have some of our team there,” Cady said. “They’ll be able to cheer for us and just having each other out there will be good. I think that both of us playing there last year, that will help us kind of have a feel for what it’s like.”
The team Cady and Berglin have defeated three times in the past three weeks — Kettle Moraine senior Maddie Blanchard and junior Alison Abhold (21-9) — were given the No. 12 seed. In all, there will be eight doubles teams representing Waukesha County in Madison this week, including two first-round matchups pitting area pairings against one another — Brookfield East junior Sabrina Pan and sophomore Yukiko Mitchell against Mukwonago senior Maddi DeBoth and sophomore Annie Wierzbicki; and Arrowhead senior Myla Brunner and junior Lily Liu versus Muskego senior Kayla Gibbs and junior Vicka Gladkov.
There is also potential for medalists in the D1 singles tourney. On paper, Brookfield East freshman Caroline Raster would have the best opportunity to stand on the podium. She’s the No. 6 seed and enters Madison with a 21-2 record.
Muskego junior Emily Pan, the No. 7 seed, has just one loss to her name. That came earlier in the season against Raster. But Pan knows what it takes to make a deep run at state — she teamed up with her older sister, Christina, in the doubles tournament and finished runner-up last fall.
“I think it’ll just make me more confident in myself because I’m not very confident even now,” Pan said after winning the sectional title at Mukwonago last week. “I don’t know where I’m going to be at state. But I think it will just help me.”
The singles bracket consists of seven area players in all. That includes Pewaukee junior Addison Young, who despite registering a 25-4 record up to this point wasn’t given a seed and will likely be tasked with playing unbeaten No. 2 seed Olivia Minikel of Manitowoc Lincoln in the second round. It will mark Young’s third appearance at state.
“Hopefully I’ll be getting to the further rounds compared to last year,” said Young, who reached the Round of 16 as a freshman and the second round last season. “I know a lot of good opponents will be there.
“The Madison facility is so amazing, all the people cheering and all that. It’s hard to get used to because it’s indoors and all the season is outdoors, but I’m excited for that whole environment. It should be fun.”