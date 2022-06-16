When it comes to state baseball, there’s never a dull moment

There is never a dull moment at state baseball.
It had been three years since the traditional format of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament was in place, most notably in Division 1, where teams must win twice in one day in order to advance to the championship game.
Three years is a long time, first of all. And secondly, 2019 was my first experience covering the Division 1 tournament at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Grand Chute. (I believe I was strictly on state girls soccer duty when Arrowhead’s baseball team finished runner- up in 2018, thus The Freeman had Oconomowoc Enterprise sports editor Mark Hutchinson on site.)
Then when I made the 100-mile trip north three years ago, the stay at Fox Cities Stadium was fairly brief, but didn’t lack in drama.
Hamilton, in its first year competing in the spring — summer baseball had been eliminated following the 2018 season — played a seesaw game against Eau Claire North in the third D1 quarterfinal of the day. The Chargers, seeded seventh, fell behind 6-0 in the first inning, only to score 11 unanswered runs in the next two frames. Trailing 12-8, the second- seeded Huskies rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on to win 15-12.
The fourth and final D1 quarterfinal involved third-seeded Brookfield East, also in its spring debut, against No. 6 Fond du Lac and could not have differed more from its preceding contest. Neither team scored through the first seven innings, then both plated a run in the eighth before the Cardinals walked it off in the ninth. With both area teams eliminated, I filed my photos and stories from the media room and went on my merry way.
Little did I know the 2020 spring season would be wiped out by COVID-19, and the madness of 2021 would alter the usual state baseball tournament format. While I was grateful to be back in Appleton last June, I only covered one game — the Division 2 semifinal between Catholic Memorial and Jefferson — and once again didn’t cover the Division 1 tourney. Again, with last spring getting pushed back due to the alternate fall season, all sorts of madness ensued.
But boy, did I cover it on Tuesday.
Now let me preface this by saying I love baseball. It has always been my favorite sport, and I look forward to covering state whenever the opportunity presents itself.
But when the Division 1 schedule was released, I knew it was going to be a long day.
Menomonee Falls was given a No. 5 seed and therefore slotted into the 8 a.m. quarterfinal against Westosha Central on Tuesday. That meant a 6 a.m. wakeup call for yours truly to arrive in Grand Chute on time. Not only that, but Arrowhead was the No. 3 seed, meaning it would play in the fourth and final D1 quarterfinal. By that point, things were already about 90 minutes behind schedule, putting first pitch at 4:32 p.m. In fact, the final game of the day, which would have involved the Warhawks had they gotten past sixth-seeded Milton, started at 10:20 p.m. Milton and Bay Port will play for the Division 1 championship this evening. Or this afternoon. More on that later.
Believe me — that’s nothing new for state baseball. When I was working for the Watertown Daily Times in 2014 and covering the Division 2 tournament, first pitch for a semifinal game between Jefferson and Notre Dame was at 11 p.m. and ended at 1:05 a.m.
The Phoenix took care of business against fourth-seeded Westosha Central to punch its ticket to the semifinals. While a slight upset on paper, that may have been the most normal thing to happen all day. In the second semifinal, top-seeded Sun Prairie was stunned by No. 8 Bay Port, and then No. 7 Greendale took advantage of three seventh-inning errors by No. 2 Eau Claire North to force extra innings and ultimately prevail.
Throw in the victory for Milton over the Warhawks, and history had been made. For the first time in WIAA history, in any sport, all lower seeds won in the first round of state tournament play.
After filing my final story at 11:02 p.m., my 15-hour “workday” was complete. But I knew more oddities awaited.
If only I had a nickel for every time I’ve checked my weather app. You never know when Mother Nature will throw a wrench into your plans and force everyone to scramble, whether it be at state track, state softball, state girls soccer, state boys golf or, of course, state baseball.
Which brings me to Wednesday.
Storms were in the forecast for Grand Chute Wednesday evening, and they arrived in full force around 6:15 p.m. That morning, Pewaukee’s baseball Twitter account — the Pirates were slated to play in the second Division 2 semifinal Wednesday night — posted an announcement regarding a contingency plan. In short, if its game was rained out, Pewaukee would play at an alternate sight Thursday morning, and then the Division 2 and Division 1 state final start times would be flip-flopped (3 p.m. and 6 p.m.) at Fox Cities Stadium to give the D2 finalists more time to rest.
So I kept tabs on the developing situation throughout the day. The Division 4 and Division 3 semifinal games went off without a hitch, but the D2 games were delayed with the storm nearing. Even with the inevitable severe weather, there was a possibility the Pirates would play Wednesday night if the storm passed quickly enough, with a 9 p.m. deadline to start the first D2 semifinal involving Mosinee and Jefferson.
Is your head spinning yet? You’re not alone.
Ultimately, around 7:20 p.m., the WIAA made the final call to postpone the Division 2 semifinal games to this morning, where they would be played at Nienhaus Field in Appleton — Mosinee and Jefferson at 8 a.m., with Pewaukee and Denmark to follow. But after reassessing field conditions at Nienhaus Field, the first semifinal is now scheduled for 9:30 a.m., meaning the Pirates will play at approximately noon.
Sure, following all this as a reporter is a bit of a headache. But I truly feel for those involved with the decision-making process, parents and fans forced to change plans on the fly, the officials and coaches, but more than anyone, the players that not only must deal with such uncertainties, but may not get the opportunity to play at Fox Cities Stadium at all.
The Pirates were already robbed of that chance. Not only did they get moved up from D2 to D1 last season, but the D1 state quarterfinal games took place at Herr-Baker Field at Marian University in Fond du Lac, before the semifinals and finals were held the following week in Grand Chute.
Of course, the WIAA’s hand was forced, and Pewaukee can make good on playing at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Low-A affiliate by winning this morning. But it’s a less-than-ideal situation all around.
Alas, more craziness likely awaits today on (what’s supposed to be) the final day of the state baseball tournament. Let’s just hope that it strictly takes place on the field.