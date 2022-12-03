The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved the addition of lacrosse as a sanctioned sport during its December meeting on Friday, according to a press release.
The proposal to add the sport for both boys and girls was passed unanimously according to the release, with the inaugural season set to take place in the spring of the 2023-2024 academic year.
“We commend members of the planning committee for months of work and collaboration with member schools that already sponsor the sport,” WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said in the release. “Our staff and membership look forward to the new opportunity for student- athletes to participate in a sport quickly gaining popularity around the nation.”
The release also noted that it’s the first time since the addition of boys and girls soccer during the 1982-1983 season that a new sport has been introduced for both genders at the same time.
According to the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation — which has served as the governing body over prep lacrosse in the state — there were 75 boys and girls varsity and JV programs across the state.
In Waukesha County, there are nine girls and eight boys varsity lacrosse programs competing under the WLF.