With each passing week and some heavy snow and frigid temperatures this week, the 2022-23 high school winter sports seasons are quickly winding to a close.
This week will see conference wrestling championship tournaments taking place, and the regionals will follow next week. Same for boys swimming and diving. Boys and girls hockey regionals will follow and girls gymnastics, and boys and girls basketball regionals the final two weeks of the month.
That being said, here are some thoughts, questions and opinions on how things are going so far and what might happen down the road.
■ The two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Pewaukee boys basketball team appears on track to go for the prestigious 3-peat. The Pirates (13-2) defeated highly-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran (14-3) earlier this season on the road 7567 and will host Wisco again Friday night at home in the game of the week in the state. The Pirates avenged their only league loss Tuesday by stopping Milwaukee Pius. No matter what happens this week in the Wisco game, the two state powerhouses are on track to meet again in the WIAA sectional in a game that most likely will determine which team goes to state. There’s a really good chance that winner will bring home a gold ball.
■ Speaking of the Pirates, they might have the best 1-2 punch in the state in senior Milan Momcilovic and junior sharpshooter Nick Janowski.
Momcilovic is considered the best senior in the state and Janowski is regarded as arguably the best junior in the state.
■ Who’s the best boys hockey team in the county? Is it Brookfield or is it Arrowhead? Brookfield sported a 15-5 mark going into this week and AHS is next at 14-6. Arrowhead defeated the Stars at home earlier this season by a 6-3 score and the two teams will clash at The Ponds Saturday at 7 p.m. And guess what? The two teams are in the same WIAA sectional late this month.
Could a state tournament berth be up for grabs if they meet for a third time?
■ Wrestling maybe the most under-rated sport in the WIAA, grabbed the county spotlight last week when two outstanding conference matches took place. Pewaukee hosted rival New Berlin before a loud and packed house as New Berlin escaped with the victory. Last Thursday it was a battle of two state powerhouses when Mukwonago hosted rival Arrowhead before another huge and boisterous crowd. For the second straight year the Warhawks prevailed. Both were great nights for high school wrestling.
■ Kettle Moraine’s No. 1 ranked girls basketball team will risk its perfect Classic 8 Conference record Thursday when they play at longtime Lake Country rival Arrowhead.
KM leads the standings at 10-0 and AHS has two conference losses and is ranked seventh. The Lasers are led by seniors Grace Grocholski and Braelyn Torres, two of the best players in this part of the state. Arrowhead has three freshmen in its top six rotation. This battle is one of the marquee matchups in the state this week.
■ Also on Thursday, the Arrowhead boys hoops team (16-1, 10-0) will play a key Classic 8 Conference game at Kettle Moraine (107, 5-5). If you look at those records it doesn’t appear to be much of matchup.
While the Warhawks have been outstanding all season, the Lasers are coming into the game on a three-game win streak, having defeated solid teams in state-ranked Brookfield Central (72-53), Waukesha South (81-52) and Muskego (74-54) Are the Lasers up for the challenge? We’ll find out Thursday night.
■ There’s a good chance the Pewaukee girls, state runners-up last season in Division 2, is the best team in the state this winter.
The Pirates, coached by Jim Reuter, defeated stateranked Milwaukee Pius for the second time this season Tuesday night. Pewaukee is now 18-1 overall and 10-0 in Woodland West play. PHS has defeated defending state champion Green Bay Notre Dame 68-67 and also have wins over both New Berlin schools, Germantown and highly ranked Brookfield East.
Their lone loss came in the second game of the year to host Kettle Moraine, 54-52.
These Pirates seem to be on a mission, and we all know what that is.
■ Speaking of girls hoops, No. 4 ranked (Div.
2) Waukesha West has rather quietly rolled to an impressive 18-2 mark overall and a 11-1 record in Classic 8 Conference play.
Their only losses have come to No. 3 ranked Union Grove and No. 1 ranked Kettle Moraine.
Hats off to the Wolverines.
■ The boys hoops teams from Brookfield Central and Sussex Hamilton are in thick of a hotly contested race in the tough Greater Metro Conference. Central and Marquette lead the standings at 9-2 and Hamilton and Wauwatosa West are next at 9-3. Stay tuned. There’s a lot of hoops still to be played in the Greater Metro.
■ The Brookfield East girls basketball team has been ranked in the top five most of the season and that apparently is not going to change. East is 182 on the season and 13-0 in Greater Metro Conference play. They have a two-game lead in the standings and will be a major force once the WIAA tournament series begins.