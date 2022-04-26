PEWAUKEE — The timing couldn’t have been much worse.
But the circumstances surrounding it certainly could have been.
Pewaukee’s baseball team had absolutely dominated its competition en route to reaching state for the first time in program history last June. But during the sectional round, Logan Dobberstein suffered an injury that’s become all too common in the sport — a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow, bringing an end to his season.
“When you tear your UCL they completely take the old one out and try and harvest the pulmaris longus ligament in your wrist,” Dobberstein said. “Only 50% of people have it and I actually have it, so they take it out and put it in place of your UCL.”
The Pirates, who were also missing fellow first team allconference performer Grant Ross, were promptly knocked out in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals by Menomonee Falls.
But Dobberstein’s high school athletic career wasn’t lost thanks to an innovative surgery.
Rather than undergo the traditional Tommy John Surgery and miss at least a year, the 6-foot-6 senior opted for an alternative recovery method. So he went to New York Yankees surgeon, Dr. Chris Ahman, for a surgery that hasn’t existed for more than a decade and just recently has been performed on high-level athletes.
“It’s a UCL repair with an internal brace, so they take my native ligament and wrap it with collageninfused tape and drill it back in. That puts me in an 8-to-10-month window instead of 12-to-15 months.”
Dobberstein was a perfect candidate for the surgery because his UCL tear was clean off the bone.
“We decided to do that not just to get back and play sports, but to shorten the recovery process so he’s not halfway though his freshman season and just starting pitching,” Pewaukee baseball coach Adam Dobberstein said. Now, the Kansas State recruit and MLB hopeful has an opportunity to end his high school athletic career even more decorated than he already is. But first — how he got here.
Dobberstein grew up like many sports-enthused kids, playing them year-round.
That meant football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.
“Honestly there were points in my life where I thought I was going to be a defensive end in the NFL,” Logan Dobberstein said. “There were points where I thought I would play in the NBA and go be a big man. But pitching has always been my biggest passion. Whatever sport I was in, that was my love for a couple months. Then I’d transition to the next one.”
As high school approached, however, it became a question of whether or not being a three-sport athlete was in the cards for Dobberstein, especially in an era where kids are often asked to specialize in just one.
“I’ve always as a coach been a huge proponent of the multi-sport athlete,” Adam Dobberstein said. “But it needed to be his decision. He had people tell him in eighth grade you need to quit everything else, and some gave him the opposite perspective. It’s not an easy thing. To play all three and play them all at the varsity level all four years is a really difficult thing to do.”
Logan admitted as much, but as his freshman year of high school arrived, he decided to go for it.
A promising Year 1
Dobberstein played both JV and varsity football as a ninth grader under head coach Justin Friske and was already having a major impact by the end of the season, clinching a 22-21 playoff victory for the Pirates against No. 2-seed McFarland with a last-second touchdown catch.
“His willingness to challenge himself and be uncomfortable against older competitions speaks to his intense competitiveness as an athlete,” Friske said. He’d move on to basketball and make varsity right off the bat under first-year head coach David Burkemper, playing in all 25 games alongside fellow freshmen Josh Terrian and Ashton Janowski, and averaging 5.2 points to help the Pirates reach the sectional semifinals.
But it would be in baseball where Dobberstein shined the most, earning second-team all-conference honors — the only freshman to do so in the Woodland West — as Pewaukee went 23-6 overall.
The journey to three-sport standout was well underway.
“As a member of a very talented class of athletes, he has continued to demonstrate his skills and abilities across all three sports he plays, and has been a major contributor in all three,” Friske said. “In a day and age when kids are hyper-focused on being a onesport athlete, Logan has continued to excel in all three sports and has contributed mightily.”
A disrupted Year 2
Making the move to quarterback, Dobberstein played in seven games and helped Pewaukee reach Round 2 of the Division 3 playoffs for the second straight year. But the Pirates lost all five of their games by three points or less, including their second-round game against Plymouth.
Basketball featured similar disappointment from a team perspective, as injuries prevented the Pirates from making a deep postseason run. They would finish 15-9 and fall in the regional final, as Dobberstein once again played in every game and averaged 4.6 points per contest.
But soon, the disappointment would reach a level previously unknown.
The basketball season came to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19, and soon thereafter, the decision to cancel the spring sports season was made by the WIAA, wiping out Dobberstein’s sophomore baseball season.
So he would try to make the most of it.
“It allowed me to focus on eating and gaining weight,” Logan Dobberstein said. “Going into COVID I was 160 pounds and very skinny. Coming out I was 185 pounds and ready to attack my sophomore summer in baseball. It was really a launching pad for me taking next step as an athlete.
“It sucked not being able to compete in stuff, but it was good to have an offseason for the first time.”
A successful but trying Year 3
The 2020 fall sports season was pushed back, or flat-out canceled, for some. But Waukesha County schools participated, so Dobberstein entered Year 2 as Pewaukee’s starting quarterback. Before he even suited up for a game, however, Dobberstein settled on where he would be playing baseball collegiately, as he announced his commitment to Kansas State on Sept. 12, 2020.
“Coming out of COVID I had that summer baseball season in 2020,” Logan Dobberstein said. “I opened up the season with a no-hitter and then went down to Tennessee and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. That helped springboard me into some opportunities. I had 20-something Division I offers and slowly narrowed down that list to two or three. Kansas State was there from the start. I developed a great relationships with the coaching staff. The school is really invested into making baseball a powerhouse.”
With his college decision out of the way, Pewaukee football would go 3-5 in a herkyjerky season, but greener pastures awaited — beginning with basketball.
“Our youth team won 150-some games in a row,” Logan Dobberstein said. “We didn’t lose from fourth grade until the end of sixth grade. There was always something really special about us.”
Dobberstein especially cherished the bond he had with not only with his Class of 2022 teammates, Ashton Janowski and Josh Terrian, but also Milan Momcilovic and Nick Janowski, who would help elevate Pewaukee to elite status.
“We’re as close to family as you can get,” Dobberstein said. “It’s been like that since fifth or sixth grade.”
It was a magical 2020-21 season for Pewaukee basketball, as it went 27-3 and won the program’s first state championship in La Crosse against Onalaska. For the third straight year, Dobberstein played in every game and averaged 5.8 points.
“Logan’s dedication and loyalty to his teammates has never wavered during his time with us,” Burkemper said. “His larger-than-life personality and love of competition has permeated throughout our program and helped raise the performance of all those around him.”
There was more history to be made on the diamond. But team and individual accolades were marred by Dobberstein’s injury, as his entire senior year was suddenly in jeopardy.
“That was very heartbreaking,” Dobberstein said.
A historic Year 4: To be continued
Dobberstein knew there was unfinished business on the gridiron, but due to circumstances out of his control, he would have to watch the 2021 season from the sideline.
“His first three seasons on the varsity saw us be very competitive but lose many close games,” Friske said. “I know that no one was more motivated than Logan coming into 2021 to change that. Sadly, his elbow injury kept him from the senior year we had been pointing toward since his freshman season.”
Friske said that even as a freshman, Dobberstein was confident Pewaukee football would make history and play in Madison for the first time ever.
Not only would the Pirates play there, but they’d win there — and Dobberstein did everything in his power to get back on the field.
“Logan when they got to Level 4 in football wanted to play wide receiver, but the surgeon said you can’t do that,” Adam Dobberstein said.
Carson Hansen took over at quarterback during the second half of the season, and Pewaukee never looked back, culminating in a 15-6 victory over Rice Lake in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.
“It was bittersweet for all of us to reach that goal and not have Logan on the field to be a part of it,” Friske said. “Make no mistake, Logan is as important as anyone in our success in 2021, as he paved the way and managed our team through some really challenging growing pains. Our 2021 state championship does not happen without Logan.”
While nobody wanted to be out there more than Dobberstein, it wouldn’t be long until he was back in action, even though he knew there was some risk involved.
“His first question to his doctor after summer Tommy John surgery was to ask if he would be back by basketball season,” Burkemper said. “While the initial report was he wouldn’t be available until the middle-to-end of the season, there he was out on the court doing live drills on the first day of practice.”
Dobberstein settled into a reserve role, but once again played in every game, even scoring a career-high 22 points in the regional semifinals. In the lead-up to state, Dobberstein was back in the starting lineup due to an injury to Emmett Loew and helped the Pirates reach the Kohl Center.
“The Kohl Center was a little different atmosphere, that’s for sure,” Logan Dobberstein said. After getting a test from Ashwaubenon in the D2 semis, Pewaukee looked itself in the championship game, rolling past La Crosse Central 67-48 for its second consecutive state title.
“The winning culture our grade and a couple below us has had the last 8-10 years has really been building,” Logan Dobberstein said. “Our expectation coming into our freshman year, especially in basketball and baseball, was to win state championships. We knew it was going to be a long journey and we had our ups and downs, but it was all worth it to get to this point.”
More potential history awaits.
No school in the history of Wisconsin has won state titles in football, basketball and baseball in the same calendar year. While the Pirates baseball team got off to a slow start this season — aside from Logan’s freshman brother, Owen, who threw a no-hitter in his first varsity start — they remain one of the favorites to be there in the end and will drop back down to Division 2 come tournament time.
“Our goal when he was growing up was let’s get there and get to state,” Adam Dobberstein said. “He’s been there four times already in three sports with three state titles. He has one more shot at it.
“Last year was such an incredible thing to get moved jump to the Division 1 level and get to state and then play without Logan and Grant Ross, it’s tough. But I think we have a good shot this year.”
They’ll have a great shot if Logan can show progress through the season. Mother Nature hasn’t cooperated in the early going, but the plan is to get Dobberstein one to two innings here and there and continue stretching him out as the weather warms up.
“I’ve gone live on the mound indoors at sTiKs,” Logan Dobberstein said. “I was at 88-90, which is where I was at last year the outing before I blew out. I’m hoping to add a couple more MPH as my arm gets in shape and I get ready to go to Kansas State.”
Before then, he hopes to bring home yet another gold trophy to Pewaukee.
“He’s the only kid we’ve had play all three sports at the varsity level in at least 30 years,” Adam Dobberstein said. “You get some of those kids still, but it’s rare. To able to balance it, there are no off days, there’s no offseason. As a dad, it’s a special thing to know he saw that through.”