MADISON — It is possible to see lightning without hearing thunder.
The Lake Country Lutheran High School boys basketball community illustrates otherwise when game-time arrives for their favorite team, though.
Wherever the Lightning take the floor, they can count on members of their Thunder feeder program supporting them from the stands, following their every move and aspiring to fill their sneakers someday.
This dynamic has intensified over the past two seasons as LCL has amassed a 54-4 record, played in back-to-back WIAA Division-3 state championship games and brought home silver ball in 2021 and a gold one in 2022.
For more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Whether meteorologists say so or not, this Thunder and Lightning combination is inseparable.
“The Thunder program IS the Lightning program and viceversa,” said Oconomowoc resident Mark Newman, who recently completed his 15th season as LCL’s coach. “It is a blast to watch all of the little guys wear LCL gear at all of our games and cheering their hearts out. They all want to be the varsity team some day!
“I know my 7-year-old, for one, looks up the varsity players as his basketball role models. Most young kids are usually imagining in their driveways that they are NBA players, but my son imagines he is the Lighting varsity players every day. It’s a beautiful thing!”
The Thunder basketball program is a branch of the We Play For Him youth sports organization. John Meunier, who also calls Oconomowoc home, has served as its director since 2019 and has witnessed its amazing growth and impact.
Most public high school teams have feeder programs that bring together young athletes from elementary and middle schools throughout their communities. Since LCL, as a parochial school, draws from a wider radius, unity can be more difficult to achieve.
We Play For Him and the Thunder programs have facilitated and advanced that process within a Christian framework.
“Many people don’t know that our program is relatively new and we sure had a lot of growing pains as (football coach) Greg Brazgel and Mark Newman would attest to,” Meunier said. “We tell our Thunder kids that, ’Champions start here’ in our youth program. They know our programs will have well-trained coaches who are aware of our expectations and philosophies and live to our brand of inspiring kids and providing an exceptional experience.
“Our We Play For Him program were very proud to see this senior class and their teammates take the floor at the Kohl Center. When they graduate, we will make sure to tell our youth players about their legacy and how it is possible and attainable to be successful at an elite level while doing it in the right manner.”
Newman has enjoyed seeing the Thunder program grow from the ground up.
“Carson Cantwell began the Thunder program 10 years ago with 13 kids total,” Newman said. “He has developed it into a third-party through eighth-grade feeder program for the high school team.
“We teach fundamentals throughout and then begin teaching them the offense and defense of the high school when they hit seventh grade. This is probably the sixth year now of the high school really seeing the fruits of Carson’s labors with the younger kids. It is a very important part of our success over the last six years.”
Meunier witnessed the development of the current LCL team’s senior nucleus and saw its recent success coming.
“A lot of high expectations have been directed for this group of seniors since day one of their high school careers,” Meunier said. “Their grade-school team at Divine Redeemer Lutheran School was very successful and won a national championship, so they are accustomed to winning.
“What is really special about them is that they all handle the success with grace and humility. They also know they have a large target on their back, but just continue to go about their business with a strong focus.”
Newman enjoyed seeing this on a daily basis.
“What has stood out to me is the competitive nature of the boys,” he said. “They love one another and give their very best effort every single day. When adversity or outside distraction hits, they remain focused on and committed to one another.”
Meunier beams when he sees and hears the Thunder and Lightning in concert.
“Our Thunder kids wear their jersey to the games with pride,” Meunier said. “We pack the gym on Thunder Night and all the kids get to watch the players warm up and be a part of the game-night experience.
“Our senior class, Coach Newman and Athletic Director Zach Bickel have always been so appreciative to the young kids and enjoy them being around the program. The high school players embrace the role of role models and are always helpful and friendly to our Thunder players, who look up to and admire them.”
Lightning three-time all-stater Luke Haertle treasures his Thunder memories.
“Definitely my favorite moments with the Thunder program were playing in tournaments with my best friends,” Haertle said. “We built so much chemistry and had so much fun doing it.
“The impact the Thunder has had on my teammates and me is huge. Our chemistry is so much better because of the Thunder program. We have been playing together since fifth grade. Whether it’s on the court or the football field, our chemistry was a great reason why we had the success we had.”
Haertle is thrilled to see the Thunder-to-Lightning pipeline thriving, too.
“My favorite interactions are when I get to work with the kids at camps,” he said. “I love to help them out and teach them about a game I am passionate about.
“They look up to all of us on the varsity teams, so it’s really cool to make them feel that we know them.”
And they all play for Him.