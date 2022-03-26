WAUKESHA — Motivation is a key aspect for success in any sport. The track and field student-athletes at Waukesha West are motivated to be better in 2022.
“Last year we consistently finished in the middle of the meets we competed in despite the fact we had fewer student-athletes than many other teams,” Wolverines boys coach Jim Mollet said. “This is something that has plagued our program for sometime. We’re slowly turning this around and we’re seeing more and more student-athletes participating. We really started to see some major improvement in our younger student-athletes.”
“We are ready to return to a normal 13-week season and have success as past West teams have experienced,“ added West girls coach Chris Ramsey, in his 47th year of coaching. “The girls are looking forward to an indoor season, which only the senior class has experienced in their careers.”
Mollet agreed with Ramsey and thought a longer season would have helped more athletes get to state last year — West brought nine to La Crosse last year. Junior Brady Foster and senior Ben Cook are the only returners with state experience.
Foster competed in the 200-meter dash, but is off to a slower start to the season as he’s recovering from an injury. But at the end of the season, he should be a force in the sprints and relays. Cook has converted from a distance runner to the sprint events. Last year, Cook was part of the 4x400 state relay team.
There’s several other sprinters the Wolverines can run out on the track. Unfortunately like Foster, junior Joe Ginter is getting over a preseason injury, but Mollet feels his determination to get back on the track will help the team. Mollett said junior Jack Watke has really matured in the offseason and is trying hurdles for the first time, while junior Connor Manning is a focused runner and looking better each day. Senior Eli Marsh is new to track and already turning some heads.
“He’s run in two varsity meets and has posted times that if they continue to improve, he may break school records,” Mollet said about Marsh.
The distance crew for the boys consists of top runners Ethan Blischke, Anthony Frank, Talon Gamez, Brandon Gang and Keegan Bratt.
“They are a very dedicated and synergistic group of runners,” Mollet said. “I’ve never seen a group of student-athletes with that much camaraderie. They continue to impress the coaching staff with their ‘just get after it’ attitude.”
Jaden Parks leads a group of young throwers. Mollet said Parks is poised to make a run at making a run at state in the discus. Sam Werner, Landen Woodard and Jonas Osman will help push Parks this season.
*** On the girls side, junior Kaitlyn Ulalisa has gotten out to a fast start this season — literally. She set the 55 high hurdle school record with a time of 8.76 seconds in prelims and 8.70 in the finals Saturday at UW-Parkside, a record previously set by Jessica Grau in 2001 in 9.26. Ulalisa is the team’s only running state qualifier, which was in the 300 hurdles.
Sophomores Nevia Levenhagen and Valerie Bratt have also set high goals and are trying to keep up with Ulalisa, while junior Jamila Beard has turned some heads.
“Kaitlyn Ulalisa, Nevia Levenhagen and Jamila Beard are pushing each other every day in practice,” Ramsey said. “They are very appreciative to have each other to compete against. (Beard) has displayed speed which we haven’t seen in a few years.”
The distance runners of seniors Kylie Anderson and Berkeley Krell, and juniors Kiley Sereno and Myra Stray are also poised for successful seasons.
“Many of the girls are motivated after experiencing some setbacks last year,” Ramsey said.