WAUKESHA — Mark Busalacchi has likely had more talented teams during his 11 years at Waukesha West.
After all, he coached former Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year Dani Rhodes from 2012-16, well before she became known as Dani Watt. It was in 2015 when the Wolverines won their first and only league title, sharing it with Arrowhead.
“All of Dani’s years we were good and even the next year we were really good,” Busalacchi said.
Busalacchi has also had deeper teams. As recently as last season, he’d rely on as many as 12-13 players a night.
“Sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve got so many good players.’” Busalacchi said. “That comes with its set of issues, too, because those kids want to play and think they should play, and then you’ve got a determination about who’s going to play.”
But has Busalacchi ever had a more cohesive team? That might not be up for debate.
“I think as a collective group, coaches and players, this is the most fun I’ve had probably since their freshmen year,” Busalacchi said.
“This group’s got ‘it,’ kind of like their freshmen year.”
Busalacchi and Waukesha West hope that this group can get at least one step further than that group and make some history in the process.
The Wolverines, ranked fourth in Division 2, will host Kettle Moraine on Friday night with a Classic 8 Conference title on the line. The Lasers hold a one-game lead over West in the standings thanks to their 67-50 victory on Jan. 5 — the only conference loss between either team.
“We’re just super excited,” West senior forward Maddie Andersen said. “We’re fully prepared. Going in knowing that we can make Waukesha West history is definitely a lot of fun. I think we’re going in with a lot of confidence.
“It’s been since 2015, our only conference championship, and we came in all these four years wanting it badly. We’ve been in that battle every year and this is our time to prove that we can.”
GOING WAY BACK
Andersen has seen up close what greatness looks like.
Her older sister, Natalie, was a two-time Classic 8 MVP and allstate performer, helping Mukwonago reach state three times. After she graduated in 2018, Andersen went to IUPUI, where she helped the Jaguars qualify for the NCAA Tournament last season and is now a regular in the starting lineup.
“She really taught me how to love the game,” Maddie said of Natalie. “She’s my biggest role model for sure. I love watching her play. She’s an unbelievable player. Huge shoes to fill — I haven’t filled them — but that’s OK. Growing up and getting to watch her play was so cool. Thanks to her I am where I am.”
Andersen, who will play collegiately at UW-Whitewater, may have been self-deprecating with that remark. But she’s carved out a stellar high-school career at West — where she chose to attend for a number of reasons, including getting the chance to continue playing with fellow senior forward Caden Krohn.
“We’ve grown up playing basketball together since her mom coached me,” Andersen said. “The culture here was something that totally grabbed my attention. I wanted the positive environment and I knew this is where I could get it. And obviously having Caden here and ‘Bus’ has a reputation as a fantastic coach. It just was the best decision for me.”
Basketball has been a family affair for Krohn, as well. Her older brother, Cal, was a standout for the West boys team up until his graduation last year and now plays volleyball collegiately at Purdue Fort Wayne.
“I started my first year playing with him — I played on the boys team for park and rec,” Krohn said. “My dad was his coach and my mom was my coach. She played at Waukesha South and my dad played in Minnesota so basketball’s just in my family.
“Growing up he wasn’t always the nicest in the driveway. I got pushed around a little bit. But they’re always there for me to give me tips and he’s always made sure I’m still enjoying the game.
“I mean, I can shoot better than him, but he taught me so much.”
AN EARLY TASTE OF SUCCESS
Andersen and Krohn were thrown right into the fire as freshmen at West, and that proved to be a wise decision on Busalacchi’s part.
Krohn led the team in scoring, Andersen had a memorable buzzer-beater against Kettle Moraine, and while the Wolverines finished 8-8 in conference play, they made a run all the way to the Division 2 sectional final. West took a 20-14 lead into halftime against Oregon but couldn’t hold on from there.
“It was a tough year,” Krohn said. “We thought we had it. We came in, had a hot season, especially for us coming in as freshmen.”
The 2019-20 winter sports season would wind up getting canceled a few days later due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would also alter the following school year. But basketball would go on as scheduled — for the most part — and reinforcements were on the way.
ANNYKA’S ARRIVAL
West received a pair of transfers from Wauwatosa East prior to the 2020-21 season, as junior Ashlyn Yow and sophomore Annyka Hellendrung came on board to join an already-talented roster. After beginning the year 3-8, the Wolverines won 12 consecutive games but had the misfortunate of being moved up to Division 1 and running into Kettle Moraine in the regional final.
Yow, who’s now playing at NCAA Division II Metropolitan State University of Denver, settled into the starting point guard role. But despite all that talent, West once again struggled out of the gates in 2021-22.
“Last year I felt like we never got into the rhythm that we probably should have,” Busalacchi said. “And we got hot a little bit at the end and found some stuff out, but a lot of those issues came back to haunt us in the game that mattered most. We were able to beat teams like Kettle Moraine who wins a state title. We were able to play with anybody. But ultimately, we just weren’t as good as we could’ve been.”
For the second straight season, Hellendrung wasn’t among the team’s top-five scorers as the Wolverines got off to yet another slow start and fell to Union Grove in the D2 sectional semifinals. Boy, has that changed her senior year.
In an expanded role, Hellendrung has seen her scoring average jump over nine points per game, as she now posts over 15 points on average.
“I think just having a bigger opportunity than I did in the past years and just getting to show myself, I think I really found myself this summer in my AAU season,” Hellendrung said. “I knew that I could bring something to benefit this team and I knew that we all wanted it. I just think that I knew what I had to do for to help everyone. So I think I really stepped up just made progress from last year.”
DEALING WITH LOSS
West was poised to be as deep and talented as ever entering the senior seasons of Andersen, Krohn and Hellendrung. But life and injuries got in the way.
Junior Navaeh Thompson, who led the Wolverines in scoring last season, tore her ACL and transferred to Waukesha South. Lilly Hanke, who will play goalie collegiately at Drake University, also suffered an ACL injury and chose to focus on soccer her senior year. And fellow senior Emersyn Tranel, who will be attending the University of Tennessee, recently decided to move back home.
Each are players Busalacchi would love to have at his disposal, but he’s been able to find the silver lining.
“Last year we had 12 girls that I felt like could play,” Busalacchi said. “It’s not that we don’t have that this year. There is no question about who the starters are. I can honestly tell you that every girl on this team knows what their role is and is 100% comfortable with it and happy about it.
“Now it feels like all we’re coaching is the Xs and Os and preparing for teams rather than worrying who’s going to play and when they’re going to play.”
Now with a tightened rotation, the Wolverines have flourished. After losing their season-opener to Union Grove, who West could very well meet again in the sectional semis, they’ve won 20 of their last 21 games.
“I think we all found our roles,” Hellendrung said. “I think last year was a bit questionable what everyone’s roles were and I think that we found a clique that we didn’t have in the past like we did this year. So I think that everyone stepped up to their role, which really helped us.”
DARLING’S EMERGENCE
Hellendrung isn’t the only Wolverine who took big strides from her junior to senior year.
Having previously never received regular minutes, Ava Darling is now a starter and playing a crucial role for West due to her ability to create and relentless motor. Despite being the team’s shortest rotation player, Darling is among its leading rebounders and complements the rest of the starters well.
“She has been so much better than I ever could’ve imagined,” Busalacchi said. “She’s wanted this for a couple of years to be in this spot and she’s earned it and she’s killing it. She’s the perfect fit for our starting five. She has something that none of them do. She gets a lot of garbage points. She gets a lot of offensive rebounds. She does all the little things.”
The daughter of former longtime Waukesha South coach Paul Darling, Ava is averaging 7.4 points per game this season.
“We do a plus/minus chart and she stuffs it every game,” Busalacchi said. “It makes me think I should’ve been playing her more last year.”
FINDING A COMFORT ZONE College decisions can weigh heavily on high school students, which made it all the more important that West’s quartet of seniors was able to get those decisions out of the way before the home stretch of the season.
In August, Hellendrung announced her commitment to NCAA Division I Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Okla. and Krohn made her pledge to play at NCAA D-II Maryville University in St. Louis. Meanwhile, Andersen will continue her athletic career at UW-Whitewater and Darling will be off to play collegiately at Carthage College.
“We’ve all found our homes for next year and I think we can just play comfortable and be our ourselves,” Krohn said. “Especially for our teammates, just letting them know this is what we want to do and this is what we’re here to do. I think we all wanted it really badly.”
That was evident with the way the Wolverines began the season, and now they hope to end it just as strongly.
“I feel like last year we looked at the future but I think this year we’ve taken a step back and just focused on every day and make every day count,” Hellendrung said.
There’s also a sense of urgency knowing this is their last chance to make a run at state.
“I think this year kind of just gave us that extra oomph and we all realize that hey, this is our last year. It’s no more about next year or the year after,” Krohn said.
But most importantly, West has had fun in the process.
“I try not to have any expectations,” Busalacchi said. “I just try to enjoy the process. We don’t want to put any added pressure on them.
“We have a certain way of playing that’s not like a lot of teams. We don’t win like a lot of teams I feel like, but we do it our way, which is cool.
“We’re having a blast.”