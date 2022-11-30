NEW BERLIN — Dom Hill saw the preseason prognostication and chuckled.
Hill, a standout senior guard at Waukesha West, and his Wolverines were picked to finish eighth in Classic 8 Conference this season by the Wisconsin Yearbook. While many would have been perturbed by the slight, Hill and the Wolverines have taken the opposite approach.
“It’s all fuel to the fire,” said Hill, who averaged nearly 15.0 points per game last season. “Let ‘em sleep on us. Let ‘em count us out. We’ve got nothing to lose every time we come out and play. So I like that. I like being the underdog.”
If the Wolverines play like they did Tuesday, they won’t be underdogs a whole lot longer.
Waukesha West traveled to New Berlin West, put on a first-half shooting clinic and never blinked each time the Vikings made a run. The result was an impressive 67-58 win in the Wolverines’ season-opener.
Hill scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half, while freshman sharp-shooter Tyler Evenson added 10 points. Senior guard James Franckowiak led the Vikings (0-2) with 16 points, while freshman guard Evan Kern added 14 and sophomore guard Thomas Moe chipped in 10.
“A couple years ago they picked us fourth and we went and won the conference,” West coach Don LaValle said. “So I like stuff like that. We’ll play with a chip. And I told the boys, we’ll get a chance to go and prove some people wrong.”
Many people insist first impressions are the most telling. And if that’s the case, Waukesha West could be poised to surprise a lot of people this winter.
The Wolverines shot a blistering 80.0% from three-point land in the first half (8-of-10). They withstood a number of runs by the scrappy Vikings. And after turning the ball over nine times in the first half, Waukesha West had just four second-half turnovers.
“I’m happy with it,” LaValle said. “Any time you come out in game one, there’s those first-game jitters — no matter how many years you’ve been doing this. I was even nervous and pacing today.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, but I liked what we did. They had a game under their belt. They had the advantage of playing at home, but we came and in and responded when we had to and made big plays when we needed them.”
The Wolverines showed they could be one of the better shooting teams in the area.
In the first half alone, Waukesha West shot a blistering 13-of-21 (61.9%) and took a 34-29 lead at the break. The Wolverines hit a remarkable 8-of-10 three-pointers, with six different players knocking down triples.
The Wolverines used an early 12-0 run to take a 16-6 lead. Waukesha West drained three-pointers on four consecutive possessions, as Carter Combs, Brady Foster, Carter LaValle and Hill all drained triples during that stretch.
“I think we’ve got a lot of really good shooters,” Hill said.
The Vikings hung around thanks to a 13-of-22 shooting half of their own (59.1%). Franckowiak had 10 first-half points and Kern had nine points on three treys.
Kern scored nine straight Vikings’ points late in the first half — all on three-pointers — as New Berlin West crept as close as 29-27. But another triple from Combs and a reverse lay-up by Lucas Duffek helped Waukesha West stretch its lead back to 34-29 at the break.
The Vikings, who trailed the final 33 minutes, crept within 36-35 with 15 minutes left after a pair of free throws by Franckowiak. But the Wolverines answered with an 11-2 run, took a 47-37 lead and never saw their lead dip below six the rest of the night.
“We missed some bunnies,” New Berlin West coach Scott Cook said of the Wolverines’ run. “And then they’d hit a big shot and that would kind of deflate us.
“I think it just comes down to experience. As a team, we’ve got to do a little bit better job of making sure those runs don't get out of hand.”
Hill started the Wolverines’ run with a steal and lay-up. He was also fouled on the play and drilled the free throw. After a Vikings’ basket, the Wolverines ripped off eight straight points.
Sophomore forward Aiden Owusu-Asiedu scored inside and senior guard Jake Thomsen had a lay-up. Carter LaValle knocked down a 17footer and junior Cael Eide got loose for a lay-up.
Just like that, the Wolverines lead ballooned to 10 and they were in control the rest of the night.
“I think we responded well every time they made a run,” Don LaValle said. “They had some great runs and would cut it close, and then we’d make a big play on the other end. I thought we did a good job responding to their runs.”
New Berlin West made one final push and pulled within 55-48 with 6 minutes remaining. But the Wolverines hit the Vikings with a 7-1 burst and stretched their lead to 62--49 with 3:30 left, ending things for all practical purposes.
Hill was terrific at crunch time, making all four of his free throws in the final 90 seconds and going 7-for-8 from the line in the second half.
“It was a very good win,” Hill said. “We’re really happy with this win. They came in here with a game under their belt already. We hadn’t played yet, so we knew they had that advantage coming in.
“Our first game, their home court. Their second game. And I think when it came down to it, we took care of things when we needed to and made the plays we needed to. Now we need to keep it going.”
And keep surprising people.