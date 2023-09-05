NEW BERLIN — The Waukesha West girls volleyball team dominated the field on Saturday at the New Berlin West Invite, dropping only one set all day as it went 5-0 to win the event.
The only dropped set of the day came against Lake Country Lutheran, where after falling 17-25 in the opening set, the Wolverines rallied to take the second set 25-16 and the third set 15-11.
West swept Luther Prep (25-17, 25-14), West Allis Hale (25-9, 25-3), Greenfield (25-17, 25-10) and host New Berlin West (26-24, 25-16).
Mia Jannazzo led the team with 41 kills at the invitational, while also tallying 16 digs and six aces. The Wolverines saw two other players finish with over 20 kills, as Grace Rohde (24) and Ireland Zyzo (21) rounded out the top attackers on the team.
Brylee Leverenz led the team with 36 assists and 20 digs, while also notching seven kills. Ella Skogman had 14 kills to go with a team-best 11 blocks, while Gracie Fregien and Lucy Friess tied for the team-lead with 10 aces each, while adding 15 and 16 digs, respectively.
Ruby Friess tallied 20 assists and six digs, while Amber Nelson finished with five kills and six blocks.