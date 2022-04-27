WAUKESHA — To let Waukesha West’s record deceive you would be ill-advised.
It remains a roster loaded with talent left over from a team that didn’t lose a match until the sectional final round. So while starting last season 13-0 was all well and good, head coach David Zindler and the Wolverines are keeping the big picture in mind in 2022. But part of that equation includes repeating as Classic 8 champions, and through four conference games, they appear to be on the right track.
Junior forward Camryn Ries opened the scoring and assisted on the go-ahead goal before senior midfielder Abby Stoeck added some insurance, as West defeated crosstown rival Waukesha South 3-1 on another cold, blustery Tuesday evening.
“Every season is different and this season has been a true challenge because we’ve had more injuries that we’ve sustained than we have in my 29 years prior to this,” Zindler said. “So through this point of the season has been a lot of figuring things out. It hasn’t always been pretty, but we’re starting to find our way.”
West, ranked fifth in Division 2, moved to 4-2-2 overall, but most importantly is now 4-0 against conference foes with four to go. The aforementioned Ries, who recently committed to Illinois-Chicago, was a constant threat offensively for the Wolverines and put the hosts on the board 10 minutes, 30 seconds into the contest.
With the wind at her back, junior keeper Lilly Hanke booted a goal kick past midfield that found the feet of Ries, who meandered her way down the middle of the pitch before rifling a shot into the back of the net.
“When the ball dropped, I was one-on-one,” Ries said. “Taking an easy touch to the right was good and I knew the keeper was a little bit out of position, so taking it high was going to be the way to go. I went to the left and it was on frame, I guess.”
In the 16th minute, Ries nearly secured a brace when her long-distance shot went off the crossbar and out of play. West continued to generate chances over the next few minutes, but the Blackshirts (5-2, 1-2) would capitalize on one of their own in the 23rd minute to even things up.
South senior forward Ashlyn Skinner-Barrett worked her way into the box and forced a diving save from Hanke, her future UW-Milwaukee teammate. But senior midfielder Kaeley Kroenke was right there for the rebound and tapped in the equalizer.
Skinner-Barrett and Kroenke came close to connecting for a goal less than two minutes in, as Kroenke’s shot went off the outside of the right post. Senior Carmella Nowak, also a UIC recruit, was a nuisance in the midfield for West throughout.
“They’re a tremendous team, but then they also have some elite talent and they’re really, really talented as the attacking threesome up top,” Zindler said.
From there, the chances were few and far between for the Blackshirts, who largely stood tall defensively but struggled with Ries’ elusiveness and ability in space.
That would shine once again in the 33rd minute, when Ries dribbled up the right side and delivered a low cross that found junior forward Kendall Zanon, who did the rest to put West up for good.
“I’m taking it down the line like we’ve been working on a lot in practice about crosses and everything,” Ries said. “Kendall Zanon was just in perfect position to tap that ball in which really gave us the momentum to win the rest of the game, so that was crucial.”
Yet another Milwaukee recruit, West senior midfielder Abby Stoeck began to really make her presence felt early in the second half. Her shot in the 43rd minute was kept out by South senior keeper Lauren Wcislo, but her next chance wasn’t, as Stoeck found the back of the net from in close at the 45:50 mark to extend the Wolverine lead to 3-1.
“There’s a sense of confidence that you have when you play when Lilly Hanke is the last line of defense,” Zindler said. “That allows us to play a little bit freer, take some chances and then we’re not devoid of gifted players, ourselves. So we’re blessed with that.”
From there, the West defense clamped down on South’s talented trio up top with the sure-handed Hanke directing traffic.
“I think the key to shutting them down was moving in our formation like we’ve been practicing over the week — shift, cover and balance — and especially (sophomore midfielder) Kayla Duane back there really had a good communicator. We start the communication which pushes us to communicate and all connect well with that.”
Out of conference, the Wolverines have “let it ride,” as Zindler said, falling to New Berlin Eisenhower and Brookfield East, while also drawing with Wisconsin Rapids and New Berlin West.
“We’ve kind of done a little bit of the NBA load management,” Zindler said. “We’ve gone all out in our four conference games. Thus far we’ve tried to be a little smarter thinking of the big picture and player development.”
Zindler hopes come tournament time, the Wolverines are as close to full strength as possible. But on Tuesday night, there was no questioning why they’re the reigning Classic 8 champions.
“This game we had more fiery competitiveness to us than we have in the past,” Zindler said. “If you don't have that fiery competitiveness, you’re going to lose in this conference. We found it a little bit tonight.”