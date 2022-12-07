BROOKFIELD — When her team needed a forceful leader in the second half, Caden Krohn took control of the pressure-packed situation.
Krohn, an aggressive 6-foot-1 senior forward, scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half as the Waukesha West girls basketball team defeated Brookfield Central 57-47 in a hard-fought nonconference game Tuesday night.
It was the fifth consecutive victory for West, which entered the contest ranked seventh in the latest wissports.net WIAA Division 2 state coaches poll and improved to 5-1 overall.
The Wolverines’ other victories have come versus Kimberly (71-65), Cedarburg (73-53), Muskego (73-49) and Oconomowoc (80-57).
West led 21-19 at the intermission following an uncharacteristic sluggish opening half but responded with a momentum-building 10-2 run over the course of the opening six minutes to claim a 31-21 lead with 12:23 remaining.
Krohn powered the key scoring spree with nine straight points, highlighted by a high-arcing 3-point basket from the top of the key to extend the lead to 28-19 with 14:33 left.
“It was a tough night on the road and a challenging grind the entire way,” said Krohn, who added six points in the low post during the critical early secondhalf run. “We came in ready to play, were coming in on a hot streak and confident but the shots just didn’t fall in the first half. When that happened, as a team we refused to give in and did what we needed to do to get back on track.
“Coming into the second half, I really attempted to fight hard for my team and do whatever was needed to help. Whether it was rebounding hard on each possession or finishing on some big shots, as a senior I took a lot of pride in being able to work through the pressure. As that took place, it helped get us into a better flow and we began to execute up to our potential on both ends of the floor. It was a difficult nonconference game on the road but will really give us added confidence moving forward. We just need to focus on each individual battle and approach it like a family.”
Senior guard Annyka Hellendrung followed with 13 points for the Wolverines, who converted six baskets from 3-point range and 5 of 10 free throws. Sophomore guard Jordan Fenske contributed eight points with a team-best two 3-pointers and senior forward Maddie Andersen had seven points.
Central demonstrated its heart and determination by answering with eight consecutive points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by senior guard/small forward Elizabeth Rusch and sophomore guard Maddy Jensen (and capped with a basket by junior guard Clare Marchant) to trim the deficit to 44-42 with 4:04 remaining but couldn’t get any closer.
West immediately responded with nine unanswered points, sparked on seven points by Hellendrung, to regain a 53-42 lead with 1:40 left to ultimately put the game away.
West head coach Mark Busalacchi, in his 11th season at the helm, was encouraged by how his team fought through the challenge of a tough, early-season nonconference matchup on the road against a tradition-rich program like Central.
“It was a tough Tuesday night nonconference game on the road and it turned into a struggle,” said Busalacchi, the longest tenured head coach in the Classic 8 Conference. “We hang our hats on being able to shoot well from the perimeter and when that didn’t happen were forced to find another way to win. Every time we would build a lead, it would slip away so I was really proud of how the girls responded during the final four minutes.
“Our seniors simply showed their leadership, stepped up to the challenge and figured out a way to get the job done.”
Jensen scored a team-high 16 points with four 3-pointers for Central, which dropped to 1-4 overall. Rusch contributed nine points, freshman guard/small forward Dylan Romero added eight points for the Lancers, who made six 3-pointers and 5 of 11 free throws.
“That was a very talented Waukesha West team and I’m very proud of the effort,” said Central first-year coach Sean Augustyn said. “In my short time here, the girls have continued to make steady progress each time stepping on the court.
“It was a good, early-season test and we competed hard the entire way. We have areas to work on but for where we are in the season I like our trajectory.”