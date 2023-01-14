WAUKESHA — With the relentless effort of a battletested veteran, Jake Thomsen stepped up to the pressure- packed situation and seized the moment.
Thomsen, an aggressive 6foot-1 senior guard, scored 10 of his 14 total points in the second half to help ignite the Waukesha West boys basketball team as it defeated Waukesha North 70-65 in a Classic 8 Conference showdown between longtime crosstown rivals at North on Friday night.
It was the third consecutive victory for West, which improved to 3-4 in the highly- contested conference standings and 7-5 overall.
The Wolverines entered the contest riding the momentum of two straight victories over Kettle Moraine (65-54) and Waterford (64-48).
Clinging to a 40-38 lead in the second half, Thomsen responded with a high-arcing, momentum-shifting 3pointer with 11:22 remaining.
It proved to be a critical turning point in the game, sparking a 7-2 run over a key two-minute span for the Wolverines.
“It was a tight game the entire way but we knew that we needed the victory and everyone stepped up to the challenge,” said Thomsen, one of five seniors on the roster. “Every possession was huge so we really attempted to work hard on the floor and get the job done.
“On the 3-pointer, it was awesome to see the shot fall through. At that point, every basket was important so it’s a great feeling to be able to come through with the game on the line.”
Dom Hill, a fleet-footed 6-2 senior guard, scored a gamehigh 24 points to lead an efficient offensive attack for West, which converted nine baskets from 3-point range and 9 of 13 free throws.
“It wasn’t pretty at times but we hit the big shots when we needed them and did everything possible to get the victory,” said Hill, who finished with 14 points in the second half. “Defensively, we made some key adjustments (referring to utilizing an effective face guard on North’s top shooters) and it helped us down the stretch.
“It was a big win and one that will give us a lot of momentum heading into the second half of the conference season.” Junior guard Carter Combs collected 17 points with a team-best four 3pointers and junior guard Carter LaValle had eight points for the Wolverines.
“It was a scrappy dogfight the entire way and lived up to the reputation of a city rivalry game,” said West head coach Don LaValle, whose team’s other victories came versus New Berlin West (67-58), Oconomowoc (60-53), Racine Case (74-59) and Omro (59-50). “North played well, hit some big shots throughout the night and brought their best to the floor. That said, we weren’t the best version of ourselves at times but stepped up to the challenge and made enough plays to ultimately get the job done.
“This type of conference victory on the road will motivate us moving forward.”
North showcased its balance with seven players reaching the scoring column, including four in double figures.
Junior guard Patrick Still scored a team-high 17 points for hard-working, steadily improving North, which suffered its fifth straight loss to drop to 0-7 in conference and 3-10 overall.
The Northstars showcased their heart and determination by erasing two double-digit deficits in the up-tempo, physical contest.
Trailing 18-6 after the opening 10 minutes of the battle, North responded with an energized, 21-12 run — including 11 straight points to cut the deficit to 30-27 at the intermission.
The Northstars tied the game twice in the second half, sparked on five straight points by Still, including two free throws to tie the game 36-36 with 15:01 left, but couldn’t get any closer.
Sophomore guard/forward Cooper Haas contributed 13 points, senior guard Franko Williams and junior guard A.J. Curtis each chipped in 10 points and junior forward Aiden Faber-Hernandez added eight points for North, which made six 3-pointers and 9 of 12 free throws.
The Northstars’ three victories came over Watertown (6442), Catholic Central (48-44) and University School (74-56).
“I was very proud of the guys and the way they competed,” said North coach Brandon Redman, in his first year at the helm. “Being my first time to be a part of this rivalry, it was a loud, exciting atmosphere and a hard-fought battle the entire way.
“In this conference, every possession is a challenge so I was really happy with the energy and effort we brought to the floor tonight. We were close to coming away with a victory and this will only act as a good confidence- builder moving forward.”