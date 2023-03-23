To the editor: During my time working with Denis Kelling he has proven himself to be an intelligent and capable leader. He digs deep and understands the issues with research, guidance, and cooperation while still being open to feedback and admittance to when he’s wrong. This level of humility and strength is what West Bend needs in their next mayor.
He stood up for public safety personnel when they were underpaid. He stood up for long-range planning for our roads. And he stood up to market our community to new commercial and industrial growth.
I encourage everyone in West Bend to vote for Denis Kelling as the next mayor. He has the experience and vision we need.
Tony Thoma
Washington County Supervisor District 19
West Bend