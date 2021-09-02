Town of Addison man taken into custody after 3-hour standoff

WEST BEND — A 63-year-old Town of Addison man was taken into custody Wednesday after a several-hour standoff with law enforcement at a residence along County Trunk Highway WW, just off Highway 33. The incident resulted in a peaceful resolution just after 11 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Authorities said the incident began just after 8 a.m. when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the suspect had fired two shots at his 60-yearold roommate with a rifle inside their residence. The roommate escaped to a nearby farm and called 911. He suffered minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office SWAT Team, as well as crisis negotiators, were immediately called to the scene. The West Bend Police Department’s SRT team was requested along with a second armored rescue vehicle from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department.
“These resources were requested due to the nature of the call and the unknown whereabouts of the suspect,” the department stated in the release.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with traffic control. CTH WW from Highway 33 was closed to traffic Wednesday morning as law enforcement worked to resolve the incident.
The Allenton and West Bend fire departments also assisted on the scene.
Negotiators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Crisis Negotiation Team made phone contact with the despondent. He told negotiators he would “die today” and wanted police to kill him.
The negotiators talked with him for more than 90 minutes before they were able to convince him to come out of the residence unarmed. The man surrendered peacefully to tactical officers.
The suspect indicated he was upset with his roommate. He also stated he did not want to hurt him, but figured that shooting in his direction would result in a law enforcement response. He planned to make law enforcement officers shoot him.
He was taken into protective custody for a mental evaluation and will face felony criminal charges. The firearm was recovered during the execution of a search warrant of the residence.
“We appreciate the support and assistance we received from all of our public safety partners. Everyone came together and did their part which took a very dangerous and volatile situation and made it safe,” said Sheriff Martin Schulteis. He expressed appreciation to his staff and assisting agencies that allowed the incident to resolve peacefully.