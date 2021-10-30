GERMANTOWN — The village’s Public Works & Highways Committee will consider a recommendation Wednesday to put in a fourway stop at the intersection of Freistadt and Wasaukee roads. The intersection is currently a two-way stop.
According to information provided to the committee, the Washington County Traffic Safety Commission has been monitoring the level of safety and efficiency at the intersection.
The Washington County Public Works Committee has also evaluated its Intersection Safety Analysis report and determined that installation of all-way stop controls is the most effective measure to enhance safety at the intersection.
Wednesday’s meeting will take place in the Village Hall Board Room, N112W17001 Mequon Road, at 6 p.m.