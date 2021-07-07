7th Avenue reconstruction begins

WEST BEND — Tuesday marked the start of the much-anticipated reconstruction of Seventh Avenue between Washington (Highway 33) and Walnut streets. The section of road is expected to be closed to through traffic until late October.
Vinton Construction Company of Two Rivers was provided the general contract for the project. Subcontractors will also complete work throughout the project.
Work includes sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, sidewalk repairs, roadway reconstruction and restoration of disturbed areas.
Motorists are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible.
