$9 million road project planned for March

WAUKESHA — An approximately $9 million road reconstruction project is planned along Prairie Avenue, Sentry Drive and Sunset Drive — tentatively expected to begin in March.
The project, according to Project Engineer Brandon Schwenn, will be the largest road reconstruction of 2021. There will be a full reconstruction of Prairie Avenue, from Phillip Drive to West Saint Paul Avenue; of Sentry Drive, from Sunset Drive to Phillip Drive; and of Sunset Drive, from Chapman Drive to Center Road.
The project includes full repavements, including curb and gutter repavements; driveway fence replacements, some sidewalk replacements and enhancements; ADAstandard curb ramp updates; water main replacement along Sunset Drive and Prairie Avenue; some sanitary sewer replacements along Prairie Avenue; sanitary sewer lining and rehabilitation; and some stormwater replacement and rehabilitation.
“Prairie Avenue will be one lane in each direction at the conclusion of the project,” Schwenn said. “That’s a little bit different than it’s marked today but there will also be turn lanes at the five road intersections. Everything else will be very similar.”
Schwenn said there will also be changes to traffic signals.
“The biggest change is going to be a new traffic signal at the Prairie and College intersection, that’s what everyone’s going to notice the most right off the bat,” he said.
The intersection of Sunset Drive and Sentry Drive will also see traffic signal replacements. Traffic signal rehabilitations will occur at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Fox River Parkway and the intersection of St. Paul Avenue and South Washington Avenue.
The construction is expected to start in mid-March.
“The project will likely not be fully complete until mid-October, so basically throughout the whole 2021 construction season,” Schwenn said. “But ... the project will be phased, so different pieces will be worked on at different times so it will not all be under construction at one time.”
Phase 1 will be construction along Prairie Avenue, expected in the spring; Phase 2 will be Sentry Drive/College Avenue, expected in the summer; and Phase 3 will be Sunset Drive in the late summer/ early fall.
The project, which has yet to go to bid, is budgeted for almost $9 million. It also has an additional approximately $3 million cost for the funding for the water facility and sanitary sewer lining costs of related projects, which are planned to take place at the same time.
A website is expected to be updated in the next couple of weeks with maps and a project overview. Letters will be sent to area property owners with additional information.