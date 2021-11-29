Calhoun Road project in Brookfield completed

BROOKFIELD — On Wednesday, Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto cut the ribbon to open the new four lanes of Calhoun Road from North Avenue to Capitol Drive, a major corridor for the area.
“I thank and commend all those involved in this important road project,” Ponto said in a statement. “We get a real sense of how important this road is by how much it was missed during construction and how happy we are that it is open. All three of Brookfield’s Fire Stations and its Police Station are on Calhoun Road.”
The project was completed in time for Thanksgiving.