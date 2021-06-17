The Washington County Highway Department will be chip sealing four roadways with work scheduled to begin on Monday, June 21, 2021 and be completed by Thursday, June 24, 2021. The schedule is dependent on weather and other factors.
Chip sealing involves the application of a layer of oil emulsion (a tar‐like substance) followed by a layer of small aggregate (chips), compaction and sweeping. Loose gravel will be on the roadways until full compaction occurs. Please drive slowly on freshly treated roads until full compaction is reached.
Traffic on project roads will be open to a single lane of travel during application and will be controlled with the use of flaggers. Travelers and property owners along project roads should exercise patience and expect delays.
Use of alternate routes is strongly encouraged whenever possible.
Project roadways include:
- County Highway BB in the Town of Wayne from State Highway 28 to Fond du Lac County line (1 mile)
- County Highway K in the Towns of Erin and Hartford from E Monroe Ave to County Highway Q (8.7 miles)
- County Highway NN in the Towns of Jackson, Trenton and West Bend from County Highway P to the Ozaukee County line (6.2 miles)
- County Highway W in the Towns of Addison and Wayne from State Highway 33 to County Highway D (3.4 miles)
We understand that chip sealing roads can cause an inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and extra caution as we improve and maintain Washington County’s roadways striving for effective mobility and reliable infrastructure.
For more information or if you have any questions about this news release, please call the Washington County Highway Department at 262‐335‐4435.