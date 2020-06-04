The Washington County Highway Department will be chip sealing three roadways with work scheduled to begin on Monday, June 8, 2020 and be completed by Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The schedule is dependent on weather and other factors.
Chip sealing involves the application of a layer of oil emulsion (a tar‐like substance) followed by a layer of small aggregate (chips), compaction and sweeping. Loose gravel will be on the roadways until full compaction occurs. Please drive slowly on freshly treated roads until full compaction is reached.
Traffic on project roads will be open to a single lane of travel during application and will be controlled with the use of flaggers. Travelers and property owners along project roads should exercise patience and expect delays.
Use of alternate routes is strongly encouraged whenever possible.
Project roadways include:
County Highway W (former State Highway 83) north of the City of Hartford from State Highway 175 to Wilson Avenue (4.6 miles)
County Highway K from Interstate 41 to State Highway 144 (0.9 miles)
Wescott Road (former County Highway HH) from State Highway 28 to County Highway H in the Town of Farmington (1 mile)
We understand that chip sealing roads can cause an inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and extra caution as we improve and maintain Washington County’s roadways striving for effective mobility and reliable infrastructure.
For more information or if you have any questions about this news release, please call the Washington County Highway Department at 262‐335‐4435.