Closure on County Trunk Highway M / Country Aire Dr.

County Trunk Highway (CTH) M/Country Aire Drive from Pleasant Valley Road to CTH NN, is scheduled to be closed between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 as the Washington County Highway Department replaces a cross‐road culvert.
The project location is in the Town of Jackson just north of Pleasant Valley Road. The work schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors.
Please use the posted detour route while the closure is in place.
For more information, please call the Highway Department office at 262‐335‐4435.