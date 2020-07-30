Closure on County Trunk Highway M/Pioneer Rd.

County Trunk Highway (CTH) M / Pioneer Road, from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road / CTH C, is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 and Thursday, August 6, 2020 as the Washington County Highway Department replaces a cross‐road culvert. The project location is on the border of the Town of Jackson and the Village of Germantown. The work schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors. Please use the posted detour route while the closure is in place.
For more information, please call the Highway Department office at 262‐335‐4435.