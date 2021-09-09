WASHINGTON COUNTY — Road closures on Highway 45 are expected through the end of October as construction continues. The on-ramps from Highway 33 and Paradise Drive, as well as off-ramps at Highway 33 and County Trunk Highway D are expected through Oct. 29. Mainline single-lane closures from Friendly Drive to Paradise Drive are also expected through Oct. 30, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Highway 45 is being resurfaced from the Interstate-41/Highway 45 split to Paradise Drive. Crews will be replacing pavement along northbound Highway 45 from Paradise Drive to just north of CTH D.
In addition, nightly closures are expected today and Friday from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. along Highway 45 southbound, including a mainline full closure from the off-ramp to Highway 60 to the ramp from Highway 45 southbound to Highway 41/45 southbound. There will also be full ramp closures at the on-ramps from Wisconsin 145 and Wisconsin 60.
The mainline right shoulder from Sherman Road to Highway 60 and from CTH C to Highway 60 will be closed Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Work for the project also includes grading, base patching, concrete pavement repair, diamond grinding, milling, asphalt pavement, median cable guard, guard rail, erosion control and bridge rehabilitation at four locations.
Work along Highway 45 began in mid-March. The project is expected to be completed in late November. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.
WisDOT advises motorists to use detours for routes along Highway 45, CTH D to Highway 45 southbound on-ramp and Highway 33 to CTH D northbound off-ramp. Detour routes, a full project overview and closures can be found at projects.511wi.gov/41diamond/.