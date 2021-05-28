WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Traffic Safety Commission will meet next week to discuss the results of a speed study for Highway 144 in Boltonville, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s recommendation that the speed limit remain 55 mph. The Washington County Traffic Safety Commission will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m., in room 249 on the upper floor of the vehicle maintenance and storage facility at 900 Lang St. in West Bend.
The WisDOT speed study of Highway 144 from Bolton Drive to Jay Road was requested in March by Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis, after the March 3 meeting of the Traffic Safety Commission. It was done in response to area residents asking for a review on the heels of a crash involving a vehicle going around a school bus.
“This meeting was attended by numerous area residents who voiced concern about excessive speed, and specifically related to how speed impacts school bus safety and violations on STH 144,” Schulteis wrote in his request for the speed study.
The findings, included in the county packet for the Traffic Safety Commission meeting, were that the study results “do not support a change in the existing posted speed limit.”
A letter from WisDOT safety engineer Dan Dedrick stated the finding was because safety data showed crashes in the area were primarily due to inattentive driving and driving violations not related to the posted speed limit; roadway design being found adequate to accommodate the current 55 mph speed limit; and the operating speed study showing that the 85th percentile for driving speed there — the speed at which 85 percent of drivers are at or below — being about 61 or 62 mph.
“Posted speed limits should be set within 5 mph of the 85th percentile operating speed,” Dedrick wrote.
“Nationally, the most recognized practice is to post the speed limit as near as practical to the speed at which 85% of the drivers are traveling. Most people choose a reasonable speed in which they feel comfortable and safe,” according to a WisDOT guide document on setting speed limits.
The Traffic Safety Commission will also a verbal report from Wis-DOT on a review of vehicle crashes on Interstate 41 between Lannon Road in Germantown and the split of Interstate 41 and Highway 45. The Traffic Safety commission requested WisDOT review accidents on that road for the last 6 months to a year to determine whether there has been an increase in the crash rate.