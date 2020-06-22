Reconstruction of County Trunk Highway FD / Pioneer Road from State Trunk Highway 175 to I‐41 is nearing completion. Contractors are currently working on shouldering, signage, and landscaping. The roadway is tentatively scheduled to be completed and opened to regular traffic by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 (pending weather and other factors).
“The opening of Pioneer Road is exciting for many reasons,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann. “Pioneer Road is the pinnacle example of how government at all levels can work better when we do not care who has control or who gets credit. This project is a win for everyone, especially our residents and businesses throughout Richfield and Polk.”
Pioneer Road transferred from the Town of Polk and Village of Richfield to the County for reconstruction to State roadway standards. Pioneer Road and CTH FD will transfer to the State of WI and become STH 145.
If you have any questions, please call the Washington County Highway Department at (262)335‐4435. The Washington County Highway Department thanks you for your patience and understanding as we strive to provide a safe public transportation network that is well‐maintained, accessible and enhances safe traffic flow and mobility.