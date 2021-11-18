WEST BEND, WI – Reconstruction of County Trunk Highway W from State Highway 175 to State Highway 33 is substantially complete and the road is now open to traffic.
“The reconstruction of CTH W was important for many reasons,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann. “CTH W was widened to allow for agricultural vehicles and delivery trucks to get to and from Allenton businesses. The widening along with improved sight distances throughout the project area as well as turn lanes and bypass lanes will greatly increase safety along the roadway. The paved shoulders allow for safer pedestrian and bicycle use as depicted in our County Bikeway and Trail Network Plan. Overall, this project has created a safer, more efficient and effective roadway for our citizens, and we are very excited to have it completed.”
Even though the road is open to traffic, construction crews are still on-site finalizing construction, so please exercise caution over the next few days.
If you have any questions, please call the Washington County Highway Department at (262) 335-4435.