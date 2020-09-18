WEST BEND — Crack and joint sealing work will be performed in the city through the following street segments beginning Monday, Sept. 21, until approximately Oct. 9.
Project dates may be adjusted due to weather conditions or other circumstances.
■ 5th Avenue: Maple Street to Oak Street
■ 6th Avenue: Decorah Road to Oak Street
■ 7th Avenue: Vine Street to Decorah Road
■ 8th Avenue: Pine Drive to Chestnut Street
■ 12th Avenue: Walnut Street to Chestnut Street
■ 18th Avenue: Chestnut Street to West Washington Street
■ Decorah Road: University Drive to 18th Avenue
■ Indiana Avenue: East Washington Street to Oak Street
■ Indiana Avenue: Hargrove Street to Paradise Drive
■ Silver Brook Drive: Hawthorn Drive to Paradise
Drive
■ University Drive: Decorah Road to Campus Drive
■ North River Road: East Washington Street to Creek Road
■ Creek Road: Schmidt Road to Trenton Road
■ 12th Avenue: Wayne Road to Park Avenue
■ 13th Avenue: Alder Street to Wayne Road
■ 18th Avenue: Park Avenue to Jefferson Street Motorists are reminded to abide by all traffic control signs and devices and be aware of ongoing construction activities. Drivers should plan on using alternate routes to avoid construction whenever possible.
The general contractor for this project is Denler, Inc. from Joliet, Illinois. Construction activities will include cleaning and routing existing cracks, placement of crack sealing material and restoration of disturbed areas.