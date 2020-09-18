WEST BEND — Crack and joint sealing work will be performed in the city through the following street segments beginning Monday, Sept. 21, until approximately Oct. 9.

Project dates may be adjusted due to weather conditions or other circumstances.

5th Avenue: Maple Street to Oak Street

6th Avenue: Decorah Road to Oak Street

7th Avenue: Vine Street to Decorah Road

8th Avenue: Pine Drive to Chestnut Street

12th Avenue: Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

18th Avenue: Chestnut Street to West Washington Street

Decorah Road: University Drive to 18th Avenue

Indiana Avenue: East Washington Street to Oak Street

Indiana Avenue: Hargrove Street to Paradise Drive

Silver Brook Drive: Hawthorn Drive to Paradise

Drive

University Drive: Decorah Road to Campus Drive

North River Road: East Washington Street to Creek Road

Creek Road: Schmidt Road to Trenton Road

12th Avenue: Wayne Road to Park Avenue

13th Avenue: Alder Street to Wayne Road

18th Avenue: Park Avenue to Jefferson Street Motorists are reminded to abide by all traffic control signs and devices and be aware of ongoing construction activities. Drivers should plan on using alternate routes to avoid construction whenever possible.

The general contractor for this project is Denler, Inc. from Joliet, Illinois. Construction activities will include cleaning and routing existing cracks, placement of crack sealing material and restoration of disturbed areas.

