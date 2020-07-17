VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — If you’ve been hoping to see some roads in the village patched and resealed, you’re in luck.
Trustees are currently seeking bids for crack filling and blacktop sealing on more two dozen roads.
Roads slated for seal coating with black boiler slag include: Arlo Drive, Coppersmith Square, Hickory Ridge Drive, Maple Hill Drive, Woodside Drive & Court, Cartwright Circle, Honey Acres Court, Creekside Court, Marlene Lane, Country Lane from Green Country Road to the end of the road, and Wood Lilly Lane from Hazelhurst Lane to the end of the road and from Lawnsdale Road to Shadow Ridge Drive.
Sunset Circle and Trinity Lane are also slated to be resealed, but the work will be done in-house by the village’s own Department of Public Works.
Crack-filling is slated to take place on Amber Court, Amy James Drive,
Quinn Road, Sun Ridge Drive, Seftar Road, Meadowview Court East, Meadowview Court West, Pine Hollow Court, Rockwood Circle, Rockwood Way, Bob Bell Court, Honey Acres Court, Windemere Drive, Windsong Ridge, the village portion of Genesee Road, Big Bend Road from Highway I to Glendale Road, and in the Kame Terrace Subdivision.
Hinsdale Road, Morningside Circle and Trinity Lane will also see some crack filling, but that work will be done by the village.
A separate contract has been put out for flex-patching on Maple Hill Drive only.
Bids for all the contracts are due by Thursday, July 23, with the expectation that the work will be completed by Oct. 31.