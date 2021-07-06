WASHINGTON COUNTY — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $937,800 contract to improve the Highway 167 bridge over the Oconomowoc River and the Highway 175 bridge over the Wisconsin Central Railroad in Washington County.
The work improvements are scheduled to begin at the 167 location the week of July 12. Evers approved this as an investment in Wisconsin’s transportation system, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Lunda Construction Company is the prime contractor for the project and will implement improvements in the bridge deck overlay, concrete overlay, concrete surface repair, concrete bridge approach repair, pavement replacement, and erosion control and pavement markings.
From July 12 until July 24, the Highway 167 bridge over the Oconomowoc River will be closed for these improvements. Traffic will be detoured along Highway 164, County Q and County K. Beginning July 26 until Aug. 21, Highway 175 over the Wisconsin Central Railroad will be closed for improvements. The detour will use Highway 60, Interstate 41 and County K.
Construction for the bridges is scheduled to be completed by late summer. For more information, visit the project website at
https://projects.511wi.gov/var-wash/.