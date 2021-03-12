WASHINGTON COUNTY — A major road work project here has just received funding. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Governor Tony Evers signed a $18.1 million contract to improve U.S. 45, between the Interstate 41/U.S. 45 split and County D, in Washington County. Work is scheduled to begin the week of March 15.
Michels Corporation is the prime contractor for the project. Crews will be doing pavement repairs, diamond grinding, installation of median cable barrier, and pavement replacement on northbound U.S. 45 from Paradise Drive to County D. During construction, U.S. 45 will remain open to traffic with exceptions for overnight closures associated with pavement repairs and paving. U.S. 45 will be open in both directions during peak travel hours. The project will include intermittent and off-peak hour or overnight lane and ramp closures to complete pavement repairs. It will also include overnight full closures and detours of U.S. 45 to complete asphalt paving and pavement repairs.
Construction is scheduled for completion by December 2021. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
More information can be found on the project website, https://projects.511wi.gov/41diamond/.