HARTFORD — Hartford Administration announced that blacktop will be rolled out on East Lincoln Avenue next week.
Crews from Ptaschinski Contracting were out on Lincoln Avenue this week doing final grading prior to blacktop being rolled for next week. This project started in April and is slated to be completed in late September, according to Hartford Administration’s Facebook page.
Once the binder layer of asphalt is rolled, then landscaping in new terraces will be installed along with grass being planted before the final layer of asphalt is rolled out in September.
