WEST BEND — Forest Avenue will be closed to thru traffic from Linwood Terrace to Water Street beginning April 5 until approximately late August 2021 for installation of underground utilities and street reconstruction.
The general contractor for this project is PTS Contractors, Inc. from Green Bay. There will also be a number of subcontractors working at various times during the project. Construction activities will include sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer replacement, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, curb ramps replacement, roadway reconstruction and restoration of disturbed areas.
Motorists are reminded to abide by all traffic control signs and devices as well as be aware of ongoing construction activities. Alternate routes should be planned to avoid construction whenever possible.
Those with questions should contact Chris Robbins of Kunkel Engineering Group at 920-470-3898.