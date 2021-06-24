Freistadt Road railroad crossing in Thiensville to close for repair

THIENSVILLE — The Wisconsin Central Ltd. railroad is announcing that repairs to a railroad crossing will close part of Freistadt Road in Thiensville next week.
Beginning Monday, June 28, the railroad is performing repairs at the crossing on W. Freistadt Road.
The street will be closed at the crossing and a detour will be in effect.
The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day July 5.
THIENSVILLE — The Wisconsin Central Ltd. railroad is announcing that repairs to a railroad crossing will close part of Freistadt Road in Thiensville next week.