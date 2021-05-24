Reconstruction of the Goldendale Road and Freistadt Road intersection in the Village of Germantown has been completed and the intersection was opened to regular traffic on 5/21/21.
The intersection was reconstructed via a partnership between the Village of Germantown and Washington County. Truck traffic from a nearby industrial park is now able to safely navigate this improved intersection.
This completes the collaborative effort between the Village of Germantown and Washington County to transfer the jurisdiction of Goldendale Road (formerly County Trunk Highway Y) to the Village of Germantown.
The Washington County Highway Department thanks you for your patience and understanding as we strive to provide a safe public transportation network that is well‐maintained, accessible and enhances safe traffic flow and mobility.
If you have any questions, please call the Washington County Highway Department at 262‐335‐4435.