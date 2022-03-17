To invest in Wisconsin's transportation system, Governor Evers signed a $15.4 million contract to resurface I-43 from Moorland Road to the Hale Interchange and to replace the bridge deck the northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue. Work is scheduled to begin the week of March 21, weather permitting. The project will wrap up in December 2022. A W Oakes is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following:
Project Improvements
- Resurface portions of I-43.
- Replace the bridge deck on the NB off-ramp to Layton Avenue.
- Place high friction surface treatment on portions of I-43.
- Culvert replacement.
- New pavement markings
Construction is scheduled for completion by December 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
Visit the project website at: I-43 Rock Freeway – Moorland Road to Hale Interchange (511wi.gov)