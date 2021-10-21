IXONIA — A section of Highway 16 in Jefferson County, just east of Ixonia, will be closed for a month while a culvert is replaced.
The work is scheduled to start Monday.
The $149,074 project will remove the existing culvert pipe, install a new concrete culvert pipe and replace the disturbed pavement and pavement markings.
Highway 16 will be closed to through traffic during construction and detoured via Interstate 94, Highway 26, Highway 67 and Highway 16. Access will be maintained to properties adjacent to the culvert repair during construction.
Weather-permitting, the project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest or projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest/.