SLINGER — The Slinger Fire Department released a notice that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Highway 175 over County Shop Drive and the Wisconsin Central Railroad will be closed for the next four weeks.
According to the fire department, it will take about a month for the bridge deck to be repaired and overlaid.
The construction schedule, which depends on the weather, is set to be completed by Aug. 21. During this time, Highway 175 will be closed to all traffic at the Wisconsin Central Railroad.
Traffic will be detoured along Highway 60, I-41, and Highway K. Local access will be available up to the road closure at the bridge, according to the fire department.