The Highway 60 construction project affecting both Washington and Ozaukee counties has made significant progress. The project involves a new roundabout being constructed at the intersection of highways 60 and Y and is taking place on Highway 60 from Eagle Drive in Washington County to Highway 181.
According to a project update shared by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, contractors have made significant progress on Highway 60 since early June. Bridge deck replacement and deck overlay at Cedar Creek is complete. All new curb intersections have also been completed.
With the exception of roundabout construction at Highway Y, lower layers of asphalt are complete between Highway 181 and Division Road. Grading and restoration continues moving to the west project limits and all grading, except roundabout construction, should be complete early this month.
The intersection of Highway Y that was closed to all traffic on June 8 is scheduled to re-open prior to Labor Day. All grading and storm sewers were completed in mid-July. The curb, approach island and truck turning apron have all been placed and all underground electrical and bases for lighting are finished.
Next week, crews will begin paving the upper/ surface layers of asphalt pavement. It is anticipated to take 10 days to complete pavement replacement.
Work will also continue on installing and restoring guard rails.
Highways 60 and Y will remain closed to through traffic during construction. Local and emergency access will be maintained.