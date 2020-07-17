TOWN OF GENESEE — Contractors for the state Department of Transportation are slated to begin resurfacing work on Highway 83 this week in the Town of Genesee.
The resurfacing of the roadway between Highway 59 and Perkins Road was tentatively slated to begin on Wednesday.
Highway 83 will be open to thru traffic during construction with flagging, except for a full closure this Saturday and Sunday. Northbound motorists will be detoured southwest along Highway 59, north along County Highway E and east along County Highway D. Southbound motorists will be detoured west along County Highway D, south along County Highway E and northeast along Highway 59.
The contractor, Wolf Paving, is expected to complete the $1.1 million project late this summer.
Improvements will include milling and base patching, the laying of asphalt pavement, a box culvert extension, beam guard replacement, curb and gutter, sidewalk work, and pavement markings and signing.
More information about the project can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/83waukesha/.