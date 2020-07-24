WAUKESHA, WI – Waukesha County Public Works is planning to replace the culvert structure on County Highway Y at Pilak Creek Tributary in the City of Muskego. The project site is located on CTH Y just south of Pioneer Drive. Construction is anticipated to begin on September 8, 2020, and continue to mid-November, 2020.
During construction, CTH Y (Racine Avenue) will be closed to traffic at the project location. A detour will be posted that follows State Highway 36 to STH 164 to CTH L.
A project newsletter is posted on the Waukesha County DPW Projects webpage. It is found at www.WaukeshaCounty.gov/CthY. For more information, please contact Kevin Yanny, Project Manager, of Waukesha County Public Works at 262-548-7750.