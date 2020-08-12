WAUKESHA, WI – Construction begins this week (week of August 10) on a Waukesha County Public Works project to rehabilitate the CTH ES bridge over the Fox River. The bridge is located approximately a half-mile east of the CTH ES intersection with CTH NN on the east side of the Village of Mukwonago. Construction will continue through mid-November. The project includes bridge deck repairs, deck overlay, new approach guardrail, and paving.
During construction, CTH ES will remain open with one travel lane across the bridge. Temporary traffic signals are placed at each end of the project to control traffic crossing the bridge. The speed limit has been temporarily reduced to 25 mph through the construction zone.
For more information, please contact Kevin Yanny, Project Manager, Waukesha County Public Works at 262-548-7750.