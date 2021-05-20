WAUKESHA, WI – Construction is scheduled to begin on June 1 on a Waukesha County Public Works project to rehabilitate the County Trunk Highway I bridge over the Fox River. The bridge is located approximately two miles south of CTH I’s intersection with CTH H in the Village of Waukesha. Construction will continue through July. The project includes bridge deck replacement, railing construction, approach paving, and approach guardrail. The construction project will be administered by Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
During construction, CTH I (River Road) will be closed to traffic at the project site. A detour is to be posted that follows STH 83 to CTH X to CTH H.
For more information, please contact Kevin Yanny, Project Manager with Waukesha County Public Works, at 262-548-7740.