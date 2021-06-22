WAUKESHA, WI – Construction is scheduled to begin on July 7 on a Waukesha County Public Works project to rehabilitate the County Trunk Highway D (Cleveland Avenue).
The project extends from Calhoun Road to 124th Street in the City of New Berlin. Construction will continue through August. The project includes roadway resurfacing with asphalt pavement and rehabilitation of the Deer Creek bridge (culvert lining).
The construction project will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The CTH D roadway will remain open to traffic during construction. The speed limit along CTH D will be lowered to 25 mph during construction. Motorists should anticipate delays due to construction flagging operations and are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible.
For more information, please visit www.WaukeshaCounty.gov/CountyD or contact Kevin Yanny, Project Manager with Waukesha County Public Works, at 262-548-7740.