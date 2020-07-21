WAUKESHA, WI – On behalf of Union Pacific Railroad, Waukesha County Public Works is announcing an upcoming closure to a Waukesha County Highway. Union Pacific Railroad has scheduled the replacement of the railroad bridge over County Trunk Highway P (Brown Street) in the Town of Oconomowoc. The project site is located just south of CTH CW (Mapleton Road).
This project begins August 3, 2020 and is expected to conclude September 30, 2020. CTH P is to be closed to traffic at this location for the duration of the project. A posted detour will route traffic via CTH K (west) to State Highway 67 (north) to CTH O (east) in Dodge County.