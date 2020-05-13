(WAUKESHA, WI) – Waukesha County Department of Public Works will begin Stage 1 reconstruction activities on County Trunk Highway (CTH) M from Calhoun Road to 124th Street in the City of Brookfield and Village of Elm Grove. Construction is anticipated to begin on May 18, 2020 and continue through fall of 2021.
Phase 1 construction will consist of reconstruction CTH M from 2 to 4-lanes from Calhoun Road to just east of Pilgrim Road and is expected to be completed by fall of 2020. Construction through 124th Street will continue and be completed in 2021.
The speed limit will be reduced within the project area and motorists should use caution, expect changing lane configurations and lane restrictions. Travelers are advised to seek alternative routes as delays and short term closures are expected.