WAUKESHA, WI – Construction is scheduled to begin on June 15 on a Waukesha County Public Works project to rehabilitate the County Trunk Highway C. The project is located at the intersection of CTH C and Hasslinger Drive in the Town of Merton and Village of Chenequa Construction will continue through August 2021. The project includes curve re-alignment and intersection improvements at Hasslinger Drive and Oakland Road. The construction project will be administered by Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
During construction, CTH C will be closed to traffic at the project site. A detour is to be posted that follows CTH K, STH 83 to STH 16.
For more information, please contact Karen Braun, Project Manager with Waukesha County Public Works, at 262-548-7740.